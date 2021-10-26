Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,062 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

