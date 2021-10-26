Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $838,000 Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Coty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.51. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.