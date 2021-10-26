Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of JMIA opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.