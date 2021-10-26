Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $169.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $171.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

