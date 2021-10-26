Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 603 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,713,000 after buying an additional 632,411 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,910,000 after buying an additional 588,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after buying an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.61.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,626 shares of company stock worth $33,585,424. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $167.37 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.93 and a twelve month high of $169.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

