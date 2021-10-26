Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 8,221 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFIX. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $113.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,326,727.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,984.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,063 in the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFIX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

