Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of International Game Technology worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGT stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 228.92 and a beta of 2.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

