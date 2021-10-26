Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.5% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 45.9% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at $3,171,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 121.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.54. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

