Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 4,828 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 4.41.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.40.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

