Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $139,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $159.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average of $122.47.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,446,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,268 shares of company stock valued at $24,263,631 in the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

