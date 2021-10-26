Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,819 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 4.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 5.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.49. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

