Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $62.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $454,290. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,543,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,527,000 after acquiring an additional 77,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 157,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 63,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,991,000. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STOK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. 58,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.27. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $71.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

