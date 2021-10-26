Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Stoneridge reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 272.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $581.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.