Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Reaches $0.0271 on Major Exchanges

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $185,588.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00051122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.48 or 0.00212749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00102837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,712,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.