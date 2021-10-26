Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Strix Group (LON:KETL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 378 ($4.94).

KETL stock opened at GBX 268.23 ($3.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 353.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 320.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £553.88 million and a PE ratio of 23.12. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 209.50 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($5.10).

In other Strix Group news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £3,575,000 ($4,670,760.39).

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

