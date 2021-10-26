Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. HSBC raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a 90.00 price target (down previously from 93.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 price target (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.