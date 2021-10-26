Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Shares Sold by Plaisance Capital LLC

Plaisance Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings in Summer Infant were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summer Infant during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMR traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. 2,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,096. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. Summer Infant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Summer Infant had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

