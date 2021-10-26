Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.17.

SUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SUI opened at $202.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $209.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.03). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,233,000 after purchasing an additional 889,899 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,466,000 after acquiring an additional 556,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $53,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

