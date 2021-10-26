Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Earnings Results

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

Shares of SUI traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.94. 1,036,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,373. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.43.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

