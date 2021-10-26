Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE SLF opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,443,000 after acquiring an additional 171,167 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,565 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 58.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,640 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

