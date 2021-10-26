Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $12.22 Average PT from Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,998,000 after buying an additional 5,776,657 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $54,830,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after buying an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $16,192,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,994,000 after buying an additional 1,087,806 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. 9,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,765. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

