Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) shares traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31. 784,898 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,640% from the average session volume of 45,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

About Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF)

Surge Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm’s projects include Quesnel Nickel, Caledonia, Glencore Bucke, and Teledyne Cobalt. The company was founded on June 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

