Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.20.

SGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ SGRY traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $41.13. 9,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,303. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 122.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 35.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 124,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

