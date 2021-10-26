Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 1,131 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 118.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COKE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 75.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COKE opened at $399.00 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.50 and a twelve month high of $460.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

