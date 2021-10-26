SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.
Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,225.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 111,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
