SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,225.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 111,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.