SVB Leerink Weighs in on Johnson & Johnson’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

JNJ opened at $164.08 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.49. The firm has a market cap of $431.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

