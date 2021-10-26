Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €132.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €132.50 ($155.88) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €120.30 ($141.53).

Symrise stock opened at €117.15 ($137.82) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €115.32.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

