T-Mobile US (TMUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect T-Mobile US to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect T-Mobile US to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS stock opened at $115.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.22. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.36.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T-Mobile US stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,087 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of T-Mobile US worth $792,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.