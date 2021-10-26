Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 100,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.