TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMVWY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

Shares of TMVWY stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.