Teleflex (TFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY 2021 guidance at $12.900-$13.100 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TFX opened at $376.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.52 and a 200-day moving average of $396.73. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

