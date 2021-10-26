Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several research firms have commented on TPST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

TPST stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,870. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75). On average, analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,005,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $155,000. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

