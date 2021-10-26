Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.10 million-$537.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.08 million.Tenable also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.030 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of TENB traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.75. 1,509,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,623. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -200.58 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.