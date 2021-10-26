Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.870-$5.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.68 billion-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.Teradyne also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.140-$1.400 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.15.

NASDAQ TER traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.15. 1,282,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,503. Teradyne has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $147.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

