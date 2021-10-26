Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

TER traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.15. 1,282,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,503. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average is $123.53. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Get Teradyne alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.15.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.