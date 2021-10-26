Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.22-4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.830-$2.070 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.98. 5,812,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,245. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $141.33 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $181.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

