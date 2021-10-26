Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,427.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Corporation is landowners principally in the State of Texas. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities. Texas Pacific Land Corporation, formerly known as TEXAS PAC LTD, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $800.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,293.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,297.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1,455.87. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $439.05 and a one year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

