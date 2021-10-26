The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

BX stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $141.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

