The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Bernard J. Clark Sells 300 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $84.01. The firm has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,694 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after acquiring an additional 719,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

