The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $59.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.71.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 386.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 117,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,056,000 after buying an additional 61,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,212,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

