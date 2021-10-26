The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,959. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $210.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Get The Community Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Michael Brian Adams acquired 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Community Financial by 108.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Community Financial in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 144.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for The Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.