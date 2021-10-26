The Container Store Group (TCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. The Container Store Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at $0.280-$0.280 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. On average, analysts expect The Container Store Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $550.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Container Store Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of The Container Store Group worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

