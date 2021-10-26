The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Releases Earnings Results

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 8.99%.
FBMS opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a market cap of $884.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.
About The First Bancshares
First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.
