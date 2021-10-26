The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Releases Earnings Results

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

FBMS opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a market cap of $884.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 1,119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

About The First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

