The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ EXAI opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. Exscientia has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $30.38.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

