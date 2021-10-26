The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $826.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

