The Sandbox Price Up 13.2% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001376 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $741.73 million and approximately $154.02 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00206957 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006501 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.51 or 0.00615071 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

