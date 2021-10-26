The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.35-$8.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.46. The Sherwin-Williams also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $340.89.

SHW stock traded up $7.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.51. The stock had a trading volume of 62,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,007. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.42.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

