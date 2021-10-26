The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,120. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $116.71 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.