TheStreet Upgrades Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) to C

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLRS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

VLRS opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -109.24 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 98.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,029 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at $10,989,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

