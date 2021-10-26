Thingschain Achieves Market Capitalization of $48,773.75 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 27.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Thingschain has a market cap of $48,773.75 and approximately $132.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,225.48 or 1.00209892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00066314 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00046801 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.20 or 0.00636448 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001629 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004250 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.